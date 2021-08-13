This season of Megan Thee Stallion‘s career seems to have more structure than her early days. As she’s shifted into superstardom, as well as covered herself under the management umbrella of Roc Nation, the Houston icon has become much more careful about the aspects of her life that she shares with the public. The scrutiny that has come with the shooting case involving former friend and peer Tory Lanez has aided in that move as Megan has often faced off with the public on social media.

The rapper acts as ESSENCE magazine’s latest cover feature and while chatting with the publication, Megan Thee Stallion posed as her alter ego Tina Snow and spoke openly about why she keeps her circle small.



Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images

“There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis,” she said. “I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.”

Megan consistently works with producer Lil Ju Made Da Beat and he’s responsible for many of her fan favorites, but others in the industry including Bun B and Juicy J have also taken note of the Southern rapper’s successes. Megan wouldn’t offer up much information about her forthcoming album, but she did give a hint as to what fans could expect.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she says. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.” Check out a few images from the feature below.