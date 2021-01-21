Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion’s Charges Against Tory Lanez Not Dropped Despite Initial Report

Posted By on January 21, 2021

Tory Lanez charges remain, despite an earlier report otherwise.

UPDATE:

Per a rep from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against Tory Lanez have not been dropped, and the next court date for the case is set for February 25th. Also, Megan Thee Stallion does not have the power to drop any of the charges because Tory is being charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.  

We’ll update you if more details arrive.

Last summer in July, the hip hop world was thrown into shambles when Houston-native Megan thee Stallion came forward and accused Tory Lanez of shooting her twice in each foot after a house party in Los Angeles. Lanez previously faced charges of one felony count each of assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in LA County, pleading not guilty to all of the charges in September. On Thursday, January 21st, however, reports surfaced that the charges against Tory have been dropped.

According to the Los Angeles County Superior Court website, which lists all the open criminal cases in the region, the charges against Tory Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, in the July 2020 incident that left Megan thee Stallion with two gunshot wounds have since been dropped. The website reveals that while the charges have been dropped, there are also no more upcoming trial dates following a hearing that was held yesterday.  

At this time, no more information regarding why the case was dismissed and the charges were dropped is at hand. It is worth noting that oftentimes a prosecuting attorney is forced to drop charges in a criminal case if the victim refuses to comply with the investigation.     

As everything right now besides the fact that the charges were dropped is purely speculatory, we’ll keep you updated as more information about the dropped case becomes available. 

Via HNHH

