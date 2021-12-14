Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez’ Lawyer’s Claims: “ALL Cap”

Can the truth just come out already??? For over a year, music fans have been hearing all about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Summer 2020. We’ve heard different accounts from Megan, Tory, Kelsey Nicole (Megan’s former best friend, who was in the car with them at the time of the incident), and others. On Tuesday (December 14), it was announced that Tory will need to stand trial for allegedly shooting Megan multiple times in her feet following an appearance in court, where LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner confirmed previous reports that Tory shouted “Dance, bitch, dance” at Megan before shooting at her feet.



Erik Voake/Getty Images



Erik Voake/Getty Images

In addition to the troubling confirmation that Tory yelled at Megan to “dance, bitch” before firing the trigger, Tory’s defense lawyer Shawn Holley revealed that an “argument in the car” escalated the situation when it was revealed that Megan and Tory were in some sort of intimate relationship. Holley says that Kelsey Nicole, who was hanging with Tory and Megan at the time, had a romantic interest in Tory and when their relationship was revealed, she “got jealous” and claimed Megan “back-doored” her. Holley then said that Tory told police after the shooting, “I was just trying to protect my girl.”

Kelsey Nicole has officially offered her take on what was said in court on Tuesday, commenting on The Shade Room’s post and saying that Tory’s defense lawyer is lying.

“This is ALL cap,” she wrote in a comment.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images — Kelsey Nicole in 2021

She also responded to a commenter who asked why she hasn’t spoken out about the incident, adding, “I’m not worried about no NDA, this is real life Shit. NDA ain’t stopping anyone. Trust me my time to speak is coming, let’s let them get all their stories out. I’m the one with nothing to hide Or lie about. Difference between me and them. Celebrities will do and say whatever to save face.”

