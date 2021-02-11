Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Goes Platinum

You’d have to be living under a rock to have avoided hearing at least one song from Megan Thee Stallion‘s official debut album Good News. Originally released in November of 2020, the project spawned singles like “Cry Baby,” “Savage Remix,” and the challenge-sparking “Body.” In fact, Megan has become one of rap’s young superstars, recognized by Lil Baby as a leader of the new generation. Now, further validation of that fact has emerged, as Good News has officially sold over one million album-equivalent units in the United States.

While proper RIAA confirmation still awaits, it was only a matter of time before Megan’s debut hit the major milestone — after all, the Houston artist is nothing short of a people’s champ, though some are hesitant to give her due credit. For the most part, however, Megan remains unfazed and focused, keeping her eyes on the prize as she continues her ascent. Don’t be surprised to see the album yield her even more gold and platinum plaques for her growing haul, which currently sits at twelve.

Though the album is only a few months old, Megan has already gained plenty of mileage from it, having recently delivered some cinematic and twerk-powered visuals for the DaBaby-assisted “Cry Baby.” Keep an eye out for more news on any upcoming singles, and congratulations to Megan for checking off yet another impressive box.