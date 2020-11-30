Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Officially Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200

Megan Thee Stallion‘s debut album, Good News, had a successful first week of sales capped off by securing the second spot on the Billboard 200.

The 17 track project moved a total of 100,500 equivalent album units in the United States during its first seven days available. Of that total, 82,500 are sales comprised from streaming, making Good News the most-streamed album of the week. It fell short of BTS’ Be, which sold a massive 242,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet,” the rapper wrote on Instagram while announcing the album. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news.”

Good News features appearances from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Popcaan, and even, Beyoncé. On her intro track, “Shots Fired,” Megan comes out of the gates swinging by dissing Tory Lanez, who infamously shot her earlier this year. “Imagine n***as lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch/Just to save face for rapper n***as you chill with/Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday/You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday,” she raps on the track.