Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Addresses 6ix9ine Collab Rumors

Could a Megan Thee Stallion collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine be on the way? According to Lil Ju Made The Beat, the answer is no.

Throughout all of the drama going on surrounding Megan Thee Stallion, her Texas brethren Lil Ju Made The Beat, who produced several songs for her including “Big Ole Freak, “Realer,” “Cash Shit,” “Captain Hook,” and more, has been a vocal representative for the superstar rapper. As they continue to work together on new music, Lil Ju has cleared up a rumor that has been bothering fans for a few days.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A leaked version of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s alleged Tattle Tales tracklist, which includes multiple appearances by Nicki Minaj, a song with Youngboy Never Broke Again, “Locked Up 2” with Akon, and more, started making the rounds online and people were bothered that Megan Thee Stallion was listed on it. According to her go-to producer, the tracklist is fake.

Allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief, Lil Ju told the world that the version of 6ix9ine’s tracklist that everyone is making a fuss about is not actually legitimate.

“This is fake,” he tweeted. People were quick to thank the producer for following up.

It would be pretty damaging to Megan’s image for her to hop on a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, especially with people even comparing the two after she told on Tory Lanez.

Hopefully, we get some new music from the rapper soon though. She has said that she hoped to drop her debut album before the end of the summer, which would mean a release in the next few weeks.