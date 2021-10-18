Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3534
2
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Metro Boomin Names Top 5 Atlanta Rappers Of All Time

Posted By on October 18, 2021

Metro Boomin names his top five Atlanta artists of all time.

Metro Boomin listed his top five artists from Atlanta on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Sunday. The legendary producer named 21 Savage, Future, T.I., Gucci Mane, and Young Thug as the best to do it, but admitted it was a difficult choice.

The easiest pick for Metro was his frequent collaborator, Future. Metro said he has “got to be” in his top five. His Savage Mode II partner, 21 Savage, was also an easy selection for the producer.

Metro did add that Savage “don’t give a fuck about being considered, like, the top five artists from Atlanta.”

Metro Boomin, Atlanta
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

He also mentioned that Young Thug “transformed this shit,” before adding T.I. and Gucci Mane as well.

Earlier in the podcast, Metro spoke about his chemistry with Savage, explaining, “The way me and Savage work, it’s easy…but at the same time it’s challenging. Not challenging in a bad way, it’s just I feel like we challenge each other so much.”

He added: “I feel like with him, it’s always easy for us as a whole, but at the same time he challenges me. But I need that, though, so that’s a blessing.”

Check out the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13 525 1
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
132
0
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”
159
0
Kawhi Leonard Previews New Music From Lil Uzi Vert
159
0
Bun B Says Diddy Tried To Sign UGK To Bad Boy
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
331
0
Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Chinese
212
0
NoCap Sun Up To Sun Down
199
0
KA$HDAMI Intermission
159
0
Majid Jordan Forget About The Party
278
0
Maxo Kream Mama's Purse
265
0
YN Jay Essence Freestyle
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mac Miller “San Francisco” Video
265
0
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
318
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”