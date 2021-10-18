Metro Boomin Names Top 5 Atlanta Rappers Of All Time

Metro Boomin listed his top five artists from Atlanta on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Sunday. The legendary producer named 21 Savage, Future, T.I., Gucci Mane, and Young Thug as the best to do it, but admitted it was a difficult choice.

The easiest pick for Metro was his frequent collaborator, Future. Metro said he has “got to be” in his top five. His Savage Mode II partner, 21 Savage, was also an easy selection for the producer.

Metro did add that Savage “don’t give a fuck about being considered, like, the top five artists from Atlanta.”



Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

He also mentioned that Young Thug “transformed this shit,” before adding T.I. and Gucci Mane as well.

Earlier in the podcast, Metro spoke about his chemistry with Savage, explaining, “The way me and Savage work, it’s easy…but at the same time it’s challenging. Not challenging in a bad way, it’s just I feel like we challenge each other so much.”

He added: “I feel like with him, it’s always easy for us as a whole, but at the same time he challenges me. But I need that, though, so that’s a blessing.”

Check out the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.