Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11700
1
Wiz Khalifa
1654
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music

Posted By on January 26, 2021

Following the release of “Savage Mode II” with 21 Savage, Metro Boomin took a moment to tease the greatness still to come.

Not too long ago, Metro Boomin sparked a miniature panic upon the announcement of his retirement. Though it would have been well-earned had he decided to see it through, this is hip-hop after all, and retirement is only temporary. Now, Metro Boomin has returned with a vengeance, having recently connected with 21 Savage for Savage Mode II, a project that further cements his status as one of the game’s best producers of this modern age. And from the sound of it, things are only going to be going up from here.

Metro Boomin

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Metro shared a few interesting studio pictures, teasing fans with an intriguing caption: “thinking about what imma do with all this heat I been sitting on.” While it’s unclear as to who he’s been cooking up with, it should be noted that Metro was said to have been working with Freddie Gibbs, who also happened to like Metro’s recent Twitter post. Not only that, but Metro was also spotted in the studio alongside Future and DJ Esco, presumably lending his considerable talents to the making of Monster 2

At this point, all we can really do is wait patiently for Metro to deliver his next batch of music — one he appears to be rather proud of, by the sound of his confident Twitter caption. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you’re hoping to see some new music from the Atlanta producer in the coming months. And if so, who would you like to see him collaborating with? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132 525 10
0
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up
159
0
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Drives Off In McLaren In Shootout Video Released From October Arrest
146
0
Boosie Badazz Says C-Murder Is Innocent & Explains Why He Needs To Be Pardoned
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bodega BAMZ The King
93
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
53
0
Ponzo Houdini Another Day In The Life
53
0
Doe Boy Mr. Postman
66
0
COLOM81AN Feat. Donato Hillside
93
0
CJ BOP
172
0
M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
225
0
Higher
119
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up