Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music

Not too long ago, Metro Boomin sparked a miniature panic upon the announcement of his retirement. Though it would have been well-earned had he decided to see it through, this is hip-hop after all, and retirement is only temporary. Now, Metro Boomin has returned with a vengeance, having recently connected with 21 Savage for Savage Mode II, a project that further cements his status as one of the game’s best producers of this modern age. And from the sound of it, things are only going to be going up from here.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Metro shared a few interesting studio pictures, teasing fans with an intriguing caption: “thinking about what imma do with all this heat I been sitting on.” While it’s unclear as to who he’s been cooking up with, it should be noted that Metro was said to have been working with Freddie Gibbs, who also happened to like Metro’s recent Twitter post. Not only that, but Metro was also spotted in the studio alongside Future and DJ Esco, presumably lending his considerable talents to the making of Monster 2.

At this point, all we can really do is wait patiently for Metro to deliver his next batch of music — one he appears to be rather proud of, by the sound of his confident Twitter caption. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you’re hoping to see some new music from the Atlanta producer in the coming months. And if so, who would you like to see him collaborating with?