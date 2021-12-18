Rap Basement

Metro Boomin Teases Gunna Collab On “Drip Season 4”

Posted By on December 18, 2021

Fans have been dying for “DS4.”

Gunna‘s 2018 album Drip Season 3 was essentially responsible for elevating Gunna from underground Young Thug protégé to a trap artist everyone needed to look out for. With features from Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, NAV, Lil Uzi Vert and more, the album was loaded with star-potential.

That potential ended up coming to fruition, as Gunna attracts the eyes of the entire hip-hop community when he releases music nowadays. Metro Boomin, who produced DS3‘s tenth track “Car Sick” with NAV, is now helping Gunna craft music for his next rendition of the Drip Season series, Drip Season 4.

Earlier this week, Metro posted a photo to Instagram of him and Gunna in the studio working on music, explaining they came together for a hit: “made 1 of the hardest beats I ever made in this pic and bro wrote a smash to it same time @gunna #DS4”


Gunna has been teasing DS4 since the beginning of 2021, when he tweeted that the new year would come with a new album: “New year New money New album.”

The album still has not come, but Gunna has released two singles this year with “9 TIMES OUTTA 10” in August and “Too Easy” with Future in September, adding Roddy Ricch to the remix earlier this month.

While there is currently no cover art, release date or tracklist for DS4, Gunna’s recent Instagram posts this month have suggested it is right around the corner: “I’m Pushing #DS4 SO SOON” “Virgil Ain’t Dead !!!! #DS4”



Are you excited for Drip Season 4?

Via HNHH

