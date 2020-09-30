Rap Basement

Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Metro Boomin takes a moment to salute Pen & Pixel for their tremendous work on the “Savage Mode 2” album cover.

Yesterday, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage recently lifted the curtain on the album cover for Savage Mode 2, a nostalgic breath of fresh air that surprised many expecting something a little spookier in nature. What they ultimately received was something closer to the Cash Money, No Limit, and Rap-A-Lot covers of the late-nineties, the bulk of which were laced by the legendary Pen & Pixel company. As it happens, Metro actually called on the retired Pen & Pixel team to come back for another design, culminating in the glorious Savage Mode 2 cover. 

Metro Boomin Savage Mode 2

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The pioneers of one of hip-hop’s most distinctive cover styles, Pen & Pixel was originally founded by brothers Sean and Aaron Brock, who previously worked at J. Prince’s Rap-A-Lot Records. Since their foray into graphic design, the pair put together such classic covers as How U Luv That 2 by the Big Tymers, Snoop Dogg‘s Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told, Let Em Burn by the Hot Boys, the iconic Doin Thangs by Big Bear, 400 Degreez by Juvenile, and many more. For many, the Pen & Pixel look immediately captures a vibe, one that many look back on fondly.

“Shoutout Pen & Pixel for coming out of retirement to do 1 more cover #legendary,” writes Metro Boomin, via Twitter. A big move for Metro, and proof that he’s as much a hip-hop head as the fans that actively bump his music. Check out the shout out below, and given the lofty collection of classic Pen & Pixel covers, where do you feel that Metro Boomin and 21 Savage‘s Savage Mode 2 stacks up. 

Via HNHH

