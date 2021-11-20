Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Metro Boomin’s Upcoming Album Will Be Titled “Heroes & Villains”
119
0
Playboi Carti Brings Out Rico Nasty At Show After Fan Debacles
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1866
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1456
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Metro Boomin’s Upcoming Album Will Be Titled “Heroes & Villains”

Posted By on November 20, 2021

Metro has not released a solo project in over three years.

Metro Boomin is the most impressive and celebrated producer in this era of hip-hop. It feels like every time you hear his “If Young Metro don’t trust you” producer tag, the song will be a hit.

Since the beginning of 2021, Metro has been linking up with star rappers like nobody’s business. Now, it seems we are one step closer to receiving his sophomore solo album, as he revealed the title for the project on Wednesday (Nov. 17).

In celebration of the November three-year anniversary of his 2018 debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Metro shared a letter with his industry friend DJ Holiday, where he unveiled the title of his upcoming album: “I can’t believe it’s been three years since we released Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Thank you for your continued support. Heroes And Villains Coming Soon!!”

While there is no official tracklist for the record, we can surely expect marquee, top tier rappers to appear on it. In the last year, Metro has been seen working with Freddie Gibbs, Westside Gunn, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, JID, Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, Don Toliver and more throughout the album process.

He has also teased a third Savage Mode collab album with 21 Savage, as well as a joint album with Lil Durk.

If you recall, stars like Drake, Offset, Swae Lee, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and plenty others made Not All Heroes Wear Capes one of 2018’s most memorable albums.

Now, we await to see what Young Metro has in store for us with Heroes And Villains.

Check out DJ Holiday’s Instagram story below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Playboi Carti Brings Out Rico Nasty At Show After Fan Debacles
132 525 10
0
Young Dolph, Freddie Gibbs & French Montana Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
410 525 31
0

Recent Stories

Metro Boomin’s Upcoming Album Will Be Titled “Heroes & Villains”
119
0
Playboi Carti Brings Out Rico Nasty At Show After Fan Debacles
132
0
Young Dolph, Freddie Gibbs & French Montana Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
410
0
Rick Ross Shows Off Chain Young Dolph Gave Him While Mourning His Death
543
0
Lil Baby Hopes To Be A Better Father & Drop New Music Soon
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jaah SLT For The Week
106
0
Lucki Feat. F1lthy NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY
146
0
Masego & Devin Morrison Yamz
132
0
Sada Baby CJ
106
0
Yung Bans Won’t Think Twice
119
0
yvngxchris Feat. KA$HDAMI, ssgkobe, Ken Carson & UnoTheActivist Blood On The Leaves (Remix)
146
0
Davido Feat. Focalistic Champion Sound
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
265
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Metro Boomin’s Upcoming Album Will Be Titled “Heroes & Villains”
Playboi Carti Brings Out Rico Nasty At Show After Fan Debacles
Young Dolph, Freddie Gibbs & French Montana Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist