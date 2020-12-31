MF DOOM Has Passed Away: Report

We have received news that MF Doom passed away on October 31st, 2020. His family just announced his passing.
It is with heavy hearts that we are confirming the passing of MF DOOM. The undeniable legend of hip hop was reported to have passed away on October 31st of this year. His family and team just took to Instagram to announce his passing. We received the news directly from a source close to the family.
We wish DOOM’s family well and hope that they are doing as well as they can in this difficult time.
Rest easy DOOM.
Via HNHH