MF DOOM’s Music Sees Massive 870% Boost In Streams

Following the revelation that hip-hop legend MF DOOM had passed away at the age of 49, many responded to the tragic news by returning to the rapper’s storied catalog. It’s not uncommon to see renewed interest in an artist’s music following their death, and in this case, MF DOOM’s streaming numbers skyrocketed over 25 million streams in the period spanning December 31st (the day DOOM’s death was announced) to January 5th.

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

As Billboard reports, the boost marks an 870% from the streaming numbers documented in the days preceding DOOM’s death (Dec. 25-30), which totaled to 2.6 million in total streams. In addition to the boost on DSPs, DOOM’s downloads also saw a 2,879% boost in digital downloads. For the most part, the boost impacted his entire — and expansive — catalog, both solo and collaborative. As for the songs that saw the biggest increase, the top five breaks down as follows: “Rap Snitch Knishes” (1.5 million streams) “Accordion” (1.4 million), “Doomsday” (1.4 million), “All Caps” (1.4 million), and “One Beer” (1 million).

MF DOOM – One Beer

While it’s certainly bittersweet to see such massive boosts achieved after the fact, it’s important to note that many fans are often blindsided by death in the rap game, forced to come to terms with a bleak reality. New music as we have come to expect will no longer arrive, and many find comfort in revisiting the songs that made them fans in the early stages. Sad though it may be to see DOOM’s numbers boost as a direct result of his death, it’s important to realize that the supporters were always there — it’s simply been a little while since they’ve mobilized in such a united front. Rest in peace to MF DOOM, one of the most compelling lyricists to ever do it.