Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
159
0
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2462
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1271
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal

Posted By on December 8, 2021

“Power Book II: Ghost” will return for a third season, with Brett Mahoney as the new showrunner.

Although the second season of Power Book II: Ghost may have gotten off to a rocky start thanks to a lackluster premiere event, it now looks like the cast and the folks at STARZ are starting to see eye to eye because as of Tuesday, December 7, Ghost has officially been renewed for a third season.

Confirmation of this news comes less than four weeks after the televised premiere of the Power sequel spinoff, which drew in a reported 0.518 million viewers. The series, which is currently helmed by Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, is currently preparing to air its fourth episode of the season this forthcoming Sunday, and in addition to its renewal, STARZ has announced another major update for the show.

Michael Rainey Jr. attends the "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 2 Premiere at SVA Theater on November 17, 2021 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Bretty Mahoney will be taking over as the new showrunner for Power Book II: Ghost‘s third season, and while that news could have potentially been a sign that fans should be concerned, the switch from Courtney A. Kemp to Mahoney is likely just the result of Kemp’s new eight-figure overall deal with Netflix.

Furthermore, both Michael Rainey Jr. and 50 Cent have taken a moment to celebrate their latest accomplishment. Check out their reactions below.

Michael Rainey Jr.’s co-star Gianni Paolo (who portrays Brayden Weston) was also in a great mood, and he took the opportunity to throw a light shot at Lil Meech and the rest of the BMF cast, saying, “Reaallllll quiet over in BMF Fantasyland.”

Instagram screenshot December 8, 2021
Instagram 

Have you been tuning into Power Book: II every weekend? If so, do you think the show deserved to have been renewed for a third season?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
159 525 12
0
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424 525 32
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
159
0
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424
0
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal
251
0
Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
635
0
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
331
1
More News

Trending Songs

Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz Montreality Cypher
146
0
Key!, MATT OX & Quadie Diesel Royal Rumble
172
0
Trapboy Freddy Feat. Hotboy Wes Jump Out
185
0
Quando Rondo Shine
199
1
Kevin Gates Talking To My Scale
860
0
Lil Gotit Feat. CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0 & Biggz Walk Down
212
0
Russ Feat. Jay Electronica Top Of The World
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smiley “Made It” Video
119
0
French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
304
0
Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal