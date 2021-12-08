Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal

Although the second season of Power Book II: Ghost may have gotten off to a rocky start thanks to a lackluster premiere event, it now looks like the cast and the folks at STARZ are starting to see eye to eye because as of Tuesday, December 7, Ghost has officially been renewed for a third season.

Confirmation of this news comes less than four weeks after the televised premiere of the Power sequel spinoff, which drew in a reported 0.518 million viewers. The series, which is currently helmed by Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, is currently preparing to air its fourth episode of the season this forthcoming Sunday, and in addition to its renewal, STARZ has announced another major update for the show.



Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Bretty Mahoney will be taking over as the new showrunner for Power Book II: Ghost‘s third season, and while that news could have potentially been a sign that fans should be concerned, the switch from Courtney A. Kemp to Mahoney is likely just the result of Kemp’s new eight-figure overall deal with Netflix.

Furthermore, both Michael Rainey Jr. and 50 Cent have taken a moment to celebrate their latest accomplishment. Check out their reactions below.

Michael Rainey Jr.’s co-star Gianni Paolo (who portrays Brayden Weston) was also in a great mood, and he took the opportunity to throw a light shot at Lil Meech and the rest of the BMF cast, saying, “Reaallllll quiet over in BMF Fantasyland.”



Instagram

Have you been tuning into Power Book: II every weekend? If so, do you think the show deserved to have been renewed for a third season?