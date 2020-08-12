Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
93
0
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mick Jenkins Concerned About Possible COVID-19 Symptoms

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Mick Jenkins took to Twitter to reveal that he’s been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and that he’s currently awaiting his results.

Though today was supposed to be a triumphant day for Mick Jenkins, who officially celebrates the sixth anniversary of his classic mixtape The Water[s], the esteemed lyricist took to Twitter to share some disconcerting news. Though he has yet to receive direct confirmation, Mick revealed that he has been experiencing several symptoms of COVID-19, specifically the loss of both his sense of smell and his ability to taste. 

Mick Jenkins COVID-19

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Damn, woke up can’t smell or taste shit…. writing is on the wall,” he writes, alongside a distressed emoji. “Pray for me.” He also reveals that he has already been tested for COVID-19, sharing a brief description of his experience as he awaits his results. “They did a crazy-ass mouth swab for my covid test, and here I thought they was tickling brains wit q tips.”

Given his openness thus far, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mick continue to provide updates on his potential battle with the virus. Should he indeed test positive, we’d like to offer him our well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery. There are reminders of COVID’s severity at every corner, and seeing it impact our favorite lyricists can be a sobering wake-up call to even the most skeptical mind.

For those Mick fans looking to get their mind off the alarming news, consider checking out our interview with the rapper, released earlier this year when he dropped off The Circus. Get well soon, Mick, and congratulations on another year strong for The Water[s].

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
93 525 7
0
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
93
0
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106
0
Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week
106
0
Kanye West Low-Key Teases “Donda” Tracklist On Twitter
119
0
R. Kelly Associates Have Been Charged With Threatening Accusers
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

THEY. All Mine
93
0
Smokepurpp Said A Lotta Things
93
0
Buddy Feat. MATT OX Ain't Sweet
106
0
Migos Feat. Young Thug Cocaina
132
0
FBG Duck Like That
119
0
03 Greedo Feat. Key Glock Drip Keep Going
106
0
Starrah How It Goes
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
106
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
185
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week