Migos Debut New Song “Birkin” & People Claim They Fell Off

It’s not the best time to be part of the Migos right now. Offset is going through a divorce with Cardi B. Takeoff is facing rape allegations. Quavo is… well, actually, Quavo is pretty unproblematic right now, just enjoying time with his girlfriend Saweetie.

Still, the Migos are not where they were several years ago. The group, which is known for popularizing so many different trends and modernizing rap with their triplet flows and ad-libs, has not had the best run in the last few years. Culture was a high point in their career but, since then, they haven’t convinced the people with any of their subsequent releases. Hopefully, Culture III changes that but it’s looking like they’ll need to drop off some new bangers if they want a chance.

Performing a new song called “Birkin” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend, the crew was picked apart again for failing to stray from their now drawn-out style, which many believe has become repetitive and boring.

The song, and their performance, has opened a social media conversation among fans of the group, with people saying that they’ve officially fallen off.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

“This ain’t it,” said one person who responded to the video of their performance, which featured the song “Birkin.” “Not the Migos fall off man,” added another.

Given how successful each member of the group has been by themselves and as part of the Migos, many are calling for them to explore more as a trio if they want to win back the public.

Do you think the Migos have fallen off?

[via]