Migos Ready Up For “Culture 3” With Campfire Camaraderie

Posted By on April 16, 2021

Migos pull up with some sticks and roast a few marshmallows in anticipation of the big “Culture 3” release.

Third time’s the charm, and Migos are hoping that old idiom holds true with the release of their upcoming Culture 3While anticipated to some, others have turned their back on the once-beloved Atlanta trifecta, a shift that likely transpired during the great Migos saturation of 2018. Yet the Migos appear to have taken their time with this one, and early singles like “Need It” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again have set a promising tone. 

Though we have yet to receive any proper news regarding a release date, all signs point to an imminent drop from Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff. In fact, a recent post from the crew seems to suggest exactly that. “Bout That Time To Bring The Heat,” captions Quavo, alongside a picture of the Migos boys engaging in a good old-fashioned bonfire. While you might not have pegged them as outdoorsmen, the marshmallow roasting technique certainly speaks to men who have, indeed, camped before.

Alas, there’s something to be said about that purgatorial period before an album rollout truly kicks off, during which phrases like “coming soon” are tossed around with little regard for our well being. In the case of Culture 3, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some genuine information surrounding the project’s release arriving in the weeks to come. Perhaps we’re even due for a proper single, as we know they’ve been shooting a video that found them heading back to the bando. Stay tuned for more information, as by Quavo‘s estimation, the heat is on the way.

The question is, where are your expectations set for the final chapter of the Culture trilogy?

Migos Offset Quavo Takeoff

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Via HNHH

