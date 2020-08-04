Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Migos Share Trailer For “Need It” Music Video With NBA Youngboy

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Migos and NBA Youngboy will be releasing their new music video this Thursday.

Migosmania has died down over the past two years. It’s mainly due to the fact that they haven’t released a whole lot of music and whatever loose single they did release, didn’t stick (with the exception of “Pure Water”). However, as they continue to tease the release of their forthcoming project, they’ve also shared a few more potent singles such as “Need It” with NBA Youngboy.

This Thursday, Migos and NBA Youngboy will unveil the official visuals for the single. A trailer for the video was shared on the Migos Instagram page earlier today revealing that it’ll be dropping at noon on Thursday. From the looks of it, the video is set to be packed with fast cars, flashy chains, and a hot tub filled with women. Perhaps this will formally kick off the campaign to Culture III or whatever the Migos plan to name their next studio album.

Quavo seemingly has high hopes for the success of the album. In fact, he placed a $1M wager that Migos will have the best album of 2020 and 2021. Now, it’s a pretty bold claim, especially since we’ve received plenty of great albums so far. Keep your eyes peeled for their new music video. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119 525 9
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185
0
Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note
119
0
DaniLeigh Suggests Adding Bow Wow To Single, He Says It’s A “Done Deal”
185
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Announce New Collab “WAP”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Money Man Progress
172
0
Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
159
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
119
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
199
0
Russ One More Chance
172
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
ALREADY
185
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note