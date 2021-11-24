Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mel B Cut From Adele’s TV Special After Dropping Sex Toy Joke: Report
119
0
Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy Snubs
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1972
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1522
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Migos Show Respect To Young Dolph At Powerhouse Concert

Posted By on November 23, 2021

Migos and Young Dolph teamed up on “Thank Tha Plug” and “Drop It Off.”

Hip-hop continues is still reeling from the news of Young Dolph‘s passing. The Memphis rapper’s imprint across the South, and the rap game at large, didn’t go unrecognized. His commitment to his community, and to stay independent, created a blueprint for many other rappers from his area. 


Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Many of his friends and peers in the rap game have shared their condolences to his family as they mourn the loss of a legend. Over the weekend, Migos made a concerted effort to honor him during a live performance in New Jersey. Quavo asked the lights to be dimmed momentarily before asking the crowd to participate in a chant to honor the Memphis rapper with a lighter in the sky. 

“Cut the lights off,” Quavo said. “We’d like to say we lost a brother, you dig what I’m saying. And if you love Young Dolph like we love Young Dolph, I need you to put a light in the sky, you dig what I’m saying? That’s my dog. On the count of three, if you Young Dolph, say, ‘Long live Young Dolph.’”

Migos and Young Dolph collaborated a few times over the years. They teamed up in 2014 for the single, “Thank Tha Plug” off of Cross Country Trappin, then again in 2017 on the song, “Drop It Off” from Gelato.

Check out the clip below. 


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mel B Cut From Adele’s TV Special After Dropping Sex Toy Joke: Report
119 525 9
0
Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy Snubs
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Mel B Cut From Adele’s TV Special After Dropping Sex Toy Joke: Report
119
0
Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy Snubs
132
0
Migos Show Respect To Young Dolph At Powerhouse Concert
199
0
Boosie Badazz Accuses Summer Walker Of Cheating On London On Da Track
278
0
Nicki Minaj Trends & Fans React After “Seeing Green” Doesn’t Receive Any Grammy Nominations
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ot The Real & DJ Green Lantern Feat. Benny The Butcher Coke & Guns
172
0
Kheris Drop Top Thang
172
0
Troy Ave The Weatherman
225
0
Yung Mal Like Belly
159
0
Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human) Live From The Slumz
146
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre Who Am I (What's My Name)?
225
0
G Perico Feat. Boogie Fre$h It's True (Remix)
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
238
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
146
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mel B Cut From Adele’s TV Special After Dropping Sex Toy Joke: Report
Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy Snubs
Migos Show Respect To Young Dolph At Powerhouse Concert