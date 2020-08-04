Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAs
79
0
Billie Eilish Calls Childish Gambino One Of Her “All-Time Favorites,” Praises “Bonfire” Single
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Migos & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Set A Date For “Need It” Video

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Migos and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are delivering their brand new video for “Need It” this coming Thursday.

Migos have been set to deliver Culture 3 for a minute now, though their best-laid plans were admittedly derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the state of their anticipated (though cautiously so, depending on who you ask) project remains unclear, that hasn’t stopped the Migos from keeping the ball rolling, teaming up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again to deliver one of their strongest tracks in a minute, “Need It.” 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 

Now, the group has officially announced a release date for their upcoming video, taking to Instagram to share the movie-poster-inspired artwork. It’s a reflection of a recent behind-the-scenes image Quavo shared already, which finds the four contributing parties donning white tank tops in a back alley. Though it’s damn near impossible to predict anything concrete, it seems like “Need It” will be a refreshingly old-school video, if only based on their chosen outfits and location.

Look for “Need It” to arrive on Thursday, co-directed by Migos and Wyatt Winfrey and billed as a Quality Control joint — on that Spike Lee wave, it would seem. Now, let’s just that the clip itself has the cinematography to match it. We won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. Are you still excited for Culture 3? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Doja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAs
79 525 6
0
Billie Eilish Calls Childish Gambino One Of Her “All-Time Favorites,” Praises “Bonfire” Single
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAs
79
0
Billie Eilish Calls Childish Gambino One Of Her “All-Time Favorites,” Praises “Bonfire” Single
106
0
Tinashe Wants To “Abolish Genres,” Says They Create “A Sense Of Isolation”
93
0
Tory Lanez Rep Issues Statement On Deportation Rumors
93
0
The Weeknd Announces Collab With Juice WRLD Drops This Week
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sada Baby Weezo
106
0
Murs & Slug Name In Ya Mouth
119
0
Dave East So Confusing
146
0
Dizzy Feat. Sada Baby & Sauce Walka Fuck It Up
238
0
645AR Feat. FKA Twigs Sum Bout U
159
0
Mac Miller Dunno
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Gunna TLC
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
199
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
185
0
EarthGang “Top Down” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAs
Billie Eilish Calls Childish Gambino One Of Her “All-Time Favorites,” Praises “Bonfire” Single
Tinashe Wants To “Abolish Genres,” Says They Create “A Sense Of Isolation”