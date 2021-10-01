Mike Tyson Asks Freddie Gibbs If He Would Win In A Fight Against 6ix9ine

The third season of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson has been packed with noteworthy appearances from renowned Hip-Hop artists, from T-Pain and Waleto Kevin Gates and Joey Bada$$. For the latest episode of Mike Tyson’s popular podcast, Freddie Gibbs serves as the show’s special guest, and much like the Alfredo rapper’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, this new episode of Hotboxin‘ is extremely entertaining.

One particularly funny segment from the latest episode takes place around the 12:56-mark, when Mike Tyson questions whether Freddie Gibbs could beat Tekashi 6ix9ine in a fistfight. Clearly thrown off by the question, Freddie Gibbs even repeats the legendary boxers question, saying, “Think I could handle Tekashi 6ix9ine? The f*ck?”

From that point on, Freddie Gibbs and Mike Tyson’s conversation yields plenty of hilarious moments. Freddie Gibbs likens a fight between himself and 6ix9ine to a matchup between a pit bull and a chihuahua, saying, “That mother f*cker like 5’3″, man. Mother f*ckers like that get f*cked up. Sh*t, ain’t nothing tough about a guy like that.”

Mike Tyson then proceeds to roast Tekashi 6ix9ine by saying that he has a speech impediment. The Bandana artist seems a bit confused by Tyson’s comment, but continues nonetheless. Freddie Gibbs even offers the controversial rapper some props for his skill as an artist, saying, “I ain’t gone even lie — I like some of his songs when he first came out. I ain’t with that snitching sh*t, but he was a good artist though. Mother fu*ckers can’t really take that away from him…He’s definitely an entertaining a** n*gga.”

Watch Freddie Gibb’s full interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ below.