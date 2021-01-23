Rap Basement

Missy Elliot Open To 21 Savage Collab After Hearing “Let It Go” High Notes

Posted By on January 23, 2021

The rap titan was impressed with 21’s vocals, to say the least.

The long-awaited Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle took place on Thursday (January 22). While the showdown itself was received with mixed reviews from the audience, there were still some memorable moments that were spawned from the whole event. For example, Bow Wow was roasted yet again for leaving a tasteless comment during the battle, and OT Genasis stopped by to sing Keyshia’s 2005 hit “Love,” which was not well-received by Cole’s sister21 Savage ended up stealing the show the night of the battle after he belted out a high-note while live-streaming during the battle.  

The Atlanta rapper, who has previously already shown off his impressive vocals, went live on Instagram as the battle took place, treating fans to his real-time reactions to the event. The easy-going “Mrs. Right Now” rapper sang along to a few of the R&B classics, like Ashanti‘s “Foolish” and Cole’s “I Remember.” The most spectacular moment came when the rapper sang along to Missy Elliot’s verse in “Let It Go,” even impressing the hip hop vet herself so much so she’s down to lay down a track with him. 

“Love @21savage heavy,” Missy wrote in reply to the clip before a fan asked for a collab between her and Savage. Missy caught wind of the tweet and agreed that a song needs to happen between the two of them. 

“Most def,” Missy tweeted back to the fan. While 21 has yet to respond to the proposal, it’s likely he will see it sometime soon considering his knack for funny social media antics. Slaughter Gang manager Meezy has also reached out to Missy, so this one may actually be going somewhere.

Are you here for a Missy x 21 Savage collaboration? Let us know down in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

