Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”

There are many who would name Missy Elliott among one of the most influential voices in hip-hop — including Lil Wayne, who openly praised Misdemeanor as one of the rappers that shaped his formative style. And though it’s certainly debatable as to whether or not she receives due credit, it’s clear that Missy is fully aware and rightfully proud of her artistic legacy. In fact, the rapper recently took to Twitter to reflect on one of her biggest tracks of all time.

The song in question is “Hot Boyz,” originally released on her 1999 album Da Real World, and later spawned a remix featuring Lil Mo, Nas, Eve, and Q-Tip. A remix that would eclipse the original in a major way, going so far as to grab hold of the charts with an iron grasp. “Happy 21st #HotBoyz,” tweets Missy, taking a moment to celebrate the milestone anniversary. “Many stations wouldn’t play this song @ 1st because they didn’t get it. it was so different but then it Ended up in the GUINNESS WORLD BOOK OF RECORDS Nas, Eve,QTip,LilMo Record for most weeks at #1 for 18 weeks on the US R&B chart & the Hot Rap Singles.”

As Missy stated above, “Hot Boyz Remix” enjoyed a lengthy stay of eighteen weeks on the Hot Rap Singles charts, which was ultimately enough to land her a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records. It was only years later that she’d find her record broken by none other than Lil Nas X, who rode his trusty steed to glory with the game-changing “Old Town Road.” And while that track boasted plenty of genre-bending appeal and easygoing cowboy charm, Missy’s union of herself, Lil Mo, Nas, Eve, and Q-Tip wins on style points alone. Check out her words, as well as the milestone song in question, below.