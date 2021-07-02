Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster.

Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she’s only taken 3 vacations and her mom thought she deserved it, adding how grateful for all the love from fans and everyone.

“Thank you mommy for my Bday gift I Love you with all my HEART!!!! I been in the industry over 25 years and I have only been on 3 vacations in my whole careerð So my mom said I work hard so she brought me a SVJ Lambo Roadsterðð¾ And I just want to say I am so Grateful for all yall BDAY wishes had me in tearsð©ð­ð­ so filled with joy and all the blogs and my fans I Love Yall!!!!!ðððð CancerSeasonð¦âï¸ð.” Check out the sick whip (below).

This gift comes just a few weeks after Missy paid it forward by gifting her assistant with a special painting memorializing her employee’s late mother. The star wrote alongside the sweet clip: “Long story short she lost her mom a few years ago & her son had no pictures with his grandma at this age so I gave her this oil painting simply because She’s AMAZING.”