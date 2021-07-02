Rap Basement

Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Missy celebrates her 50th bday with a new Lambo.

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster.

Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she’s only taken 3 vacations and her mom thought she deserved it, adding how grateful for all the love from fans and everyone.

“Thank you mommy for my Bday gift I Love you with all my HEART!!!! I been in the industry over 25 years and I have only been on 3 vacations in my whole careerð So my mom said I work hard so she brought me a SVJ Lambo Roadsterðð¾ And I just want to say I am so Grateful for all yall BDAY wishes had me in tearsð©ð­ð­ so filled with joy and all the blogs and my fans I Love Yall!!!!!ðððð CancerSeasonð¦âï¸ð.” Check out the sick whip (below).

This gift comes just a few weeks after Missy paid it forward by gifting her assistant with a special painting memorializing her employee’s late mother. The star wrote alongside the sweet clip: “Long story short she lost her mom a few years ago & her son had no pictures with his grandma at this age so I gave her this oil painting simply because She’s AMAZING.” 

Via HNHH

