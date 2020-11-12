Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary “Triumph” Verse
66
0
City Girls Announce Star-Studded “P*ssy Talk” Remix
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1363
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

MixedByAli Says Kendrick Lamar’s Vault Runs Six Albums Deep

Posted By on November 12, 2020

Kendrick Lamar’s longtime engineer MixedByAli opens up about the rapper’s guarded vault, teasing six albums worth of material.

Though many artists have chosen to adopt the relentless-barrage-of-music approach to better match the breakneck speed of the times, Kendrick Lamar has chosen to move at his own pace. For some, that has led to frustration; last we heard from Kenny, he was putting forth his Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN in April of 2017 and riding off into the sunset. That changed when tidings emerged of a new Kendrick Lamar album that’s currently in the works — though details have remained impressively under wraps.

Kendrick Lamar MixedByAli

Kevin Winter/Getty Images 

For that reason, even the smallest bit of news is enough to pique interest. Case in point, longtime TDE engineer and legend in his own right Derek “MixedByAli” Ali recently chopped it up with Kevin Durant on The ETCs podcast, where he proceeded to share a bit of insight into their history working together. A history that has been most fruitful, as it happens, as Kendrick Lamar‘s unreleased vault runs much deeper than we might have expected. Though perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised, given how notorious a perfectionist he is. 

“For Kendrick alone, let me say I think we could put together like six albums,” says Ali, reflecting on their run as collaborators. “Everyone’s the same way, it’s all about just understanding that you could always do something better. It’s having that mindset to just strive for the best possible version of you. That’s Kendrick’s whole mind state, always striving to do better. Whether it’s recording a new verse, you know he would record a whole song and get one ad-lib back a month later because he don’t like how he breathed the ad-lib, you know?”

Sounds like another Aftermath alumni we know and love. For more from MixedByAli, be sure to check out his entire appearance on The ETCs with Kevin Durant below. Are you excited to hear the album Kendrick deems worthy of his discography? And if so, which type of Kendrick Lamar are you hoping to see?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary “Triumph” Verse
66 525 5
0
City Girls Announce Star-Studded “P*ssy Talk” Remix
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary “Triumph” Verse
66
0
City Girls Announce Star-Studded “P*ssy Talk” Remix
106
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s Top 3 Collabs Before “Pluto x Baby Pluto”
106
0
J. Cole Humbly Thanks Drake, Kanye, & More On “Friday Nights Lights” Anniversary
119
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” Tracklist Is Here
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nav Pickney
79
0
Billie Eilish Therefore I Am
119
0
RMR The Wishing Hour
93
0
Jay-Z Feat. Kanye West The Bounce
119
0
Run The Jewels No Save Point
93
0
Kodak Black Remember The Times
119
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Around
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
119
0
NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
265
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
291
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary “Triumph” Verse
City Girls Announce Star-Studded “P*ssy Talk” Remix
Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s Top 3 Collabs Before “Pluto x Baby Pluto”