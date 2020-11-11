Mo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

In another tragic development, it has been reported Dallas rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, has been killed in a drive-by shooting.

According to The Sun, police confirmed that the shooting had transpired on a Dallas freeway leaving one man dead. Though police did not identify the victim, reports from Urban Islandz indicate that Mo3 was driving when another car pulled up alongside his vehicle and opened fire. Mo3’s vehicle proceeded to swerve and crash into a concrete barrier. Video footage has revealed the aftermath of the scene, which finds a man attempting to perform CPR on a seemingly lifeless body — it will not be shared here.

Revolt TV, Akademiks, and Adam 22 of No Jumper have since confirmed Mo3’s death. At this time, it is unclear as to whether the shooting has claimed further lives, nor have police identified a suspect. It should be noted that this wasn’t the first time Mo3 was involved in a shooting. In December of 2019, the rapper was shot in the head, albeit non-fatally, and hopped on Instagram live directly after it happened. That shooting also transpired in Dallas, his hometown.

Mo3 was a beloved rapper and close collaborator of Boosie Badazz, with whom he worked on the recent Badazz Mo3 project. At this time, fans have been taking to social media to pay their respects. Between this and the recent death of King Von, it has been a particularly upsetting month for the hip-hop community. Rest in peace to Mo3, another young talent gone too soon.