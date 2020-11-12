Rap Basement

MO3’s Label Issues A Statement On His Passing

Posted By on November 11, 2020

EMPIRE issues a heartfelt statement following the tragic loss of Dallas’ MO3.

Today, we learned about the tragic death of Dallas rapper MO3. Known to many through his affiliation to Boosie Badazz, specifically with the release of Badazz MO3. Over the course of four years, he left an impact on Southern rap and was only getting started. He previously had inked a deal with EMPIRE who issued a statement today following news of MO3’s passing.

EMPIRE has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own MO3.

We share this horrible loss with MO3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country,

We can only ope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that MO3 shared with the world. Love Live MO3.

News of MO3’s death broke this afternoon after he was shot on the 1-35E by a suspect who police said chased him down on foot. The rapper was said to be in critical condition at the time the news broke. Shortly after he was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

MO3 will be greatly missed. In his short career, he’s released several project that, like EMPIRE stated, left an impact on his fanbase across America and the world. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates. 

Rest In Peace, MO3.

Via HNHH

