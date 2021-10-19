Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
318
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3587
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Moneybagg Yo Announces “A Gangsta’s Pain” Deluxe With 7 New Songs

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Moneybagg Yo reloads for the deluxe edition of “A Gangsta’s Pain” ft. Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Pooh Shiesty, DJ Khaled, and more.

Moneybagg Yo’s had one hell of a run in 2021. Coming off of the success of Time Served and Code Red with Blac Youngsta, the rapper delivered his biggest project to date, A Gangsta’s Pain. The album arrived in the spring with singles like “Wockesha” still on heavy rotation. Despite its success, the rapper didn’t immediately follow up with a deluxe edition like many of his contemporaries. However, this Friday, he’ll be bringing another seven songs to the tracklist for the official reloaded version.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 

Bagg hit the ‘Gram earlier today where he unveiled the tracklist and features for the reloaded version of A Gangsta’s Pain. Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, and Lil Durk will join Bagg on “Switches & Dracs,” DJ Khaled is featured on “Another One” and the previously released remix of “Wockesha” with Lil Wayne will be included on the tracklist. Bagg described the records as leftovers from the project. 

“7 songs All Slam Sum Shit I Just Had Laying Around,” he wrote. “Residue From Da Album FUCK A DELUXE IM RELOADED !! New Mursic This Friday 10/22.”

It looks like we’ll be getting new heat from Bagg at the end of the week. Check out the reloaded tracklist below. 

  1. Switches & Dracs ft. Lil Durk, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty
  2. Wat Be Wrong
  3. Gave It Ft. Big Homiie G
  4. This Feeling ft. Bleu & Janiyah
  5. Scorpio
  6. Another One ft. DJ Khaled
  7. Wockesha (Remix) ft. Lil Wayne 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
318 525 24
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516 525 39
1

Recent Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
318
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516
1
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide
1469
0
Eve Doesn’t Like That There Are “A Lot Of Clones” In Hip Hop Today
238
0
Naturi Naughton Recalls “Doing A Fake ‘Cribs'” Episode With 3LW
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mount Westmore Big Subwoofer
132
0
Soulja Boy Who Want Smoke With Me?
278
0
Lil Migo Rumors 3
159
0
Money Man Tip Off
212
0
22Gz Feat. SPMB Bills Dissin
185
0
Lou Phelps SOUND OF MONEY
199
0
FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
159
0
Maxo Kream “CRIPSTIAN” Video
132
0
Summer Walker Feat. JT “Ex For A Reason” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide