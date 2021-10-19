Moneybagg Yo Announces “A Gangsta’s Pain” Deluxe With 7 New Songs

Moneybagg Yo’s had one hell of a run in 2021. Coming off of the success of Time Served and Code Red with Blac Youngsta, the rapper delivered his biggest project to date, A Gangsta’s Pain. The album arrived in the spring with singles like “Wockesha” still on heavy rotation. Despite its success, the rapper didn’t immediately follow up with a deluxe edition like many of his contemporaries. However, this Friday, he’ll be bringing another seven songs to the tracklist for the official reloaded version.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bagg hit the ‘Gram earlier today where he unveiled the tracklist and features for the reloaded version of A Gangsta’s Pain. Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, and Lil Durk will join Bagg on “Switches & Dracs,” DJ Khaled is featured on “Another One” and the previously released remix of “Wockesha” with Lil Wayne will be included on the tracklist. Bagg described the records as leftovers from the project.

“7 songs All Slam Sum Shit I Just Had Laying Around,” he wrote. “Residue From Da Album FUCK A DELUXE IM RELOADED !! New Mursic This Friday 10/22.”

It looks like we’ll be getting new heat from Bagg at the end of the week. Check out the reloaded tracklist below.