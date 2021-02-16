Rap Basement

Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Bragging About Making Millions During Pandemic

Posted By on February 15, 2021

He received some backlash when he said that he didn’t want the pandemic to end.

As America waits for the next installment of stimulus checks to hit bank accounts, Moneybagg Yo is boasting about his financial come up during the pandemic. It’s safe to say that 2020 was the curveball that no one expected as the global pandemic has caused thousands of businesses to permanently close while just as many others are still struggling to stay afloat. Millions of people found themselves jobless while others attempted to adjust to working from home and the entertainment industry was placed on pause as studios figured out a new gameplan. However, some artists have been able to make the pandemic work in their favor, and Moneybagg is celebrating his accomplishments.

Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end,” the rapper tweeted with a smiling face, 100, and shrugging emojis. “I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people.” Moneybagg Yo was quickly met with pushback as the public reminded him that over 485K people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone and many continue to face financial hardships. 

The backlash didn’t go ignored and Moneybagg returned to make things right. “I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone.” Do you think people were being too sensitive? Check out his tweets below.

Via HNHH

