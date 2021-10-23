Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Moneybagg Yo & Big Sean Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Soulja Boy Says He Could’ve Signed NBA Youngboy After Dissing YB Fans
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3719
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1204
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Moneybagg Yo & Big Sean Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on October 23, 2021

Plus, Lil Tjay’s latest banger with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock.

We’re back with another round of Fire Emoji playlist updates with some of the hottest tracks that dropped on Friday. This week, Moneybagg Yo came through with the official “deluxe” version of his chart-topping album, A Gangsta’s Pain. Adding another seven songs to the tracklist, the Memphis rapper brings a slew of collaborators on deck. Lil Durk and EST Gee slide through on Moneybagg Yo’s “Switches & Dracs.” This marks Durk’s second appearance on the project following “Free Promo” alongside Polo G.

Big Sean‘s been on a helluva run this year following the release of 2020’s Detroit 2. Hit-Boy has certainly played a role in shaping Big Sean’s recent run, and once again, the two join forces for “What A Life.” Sean’s rapping his ass off, once again, shutting down any of his naysayers who’ve claimed that he’s fallen off. 

The final addition on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist comes from Lil Tjay. Coming off of the release of Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay enlisted another drill heavyweight, along with a buzzing up-and-comer for his new single, “Not In The Mood.” The exhilarating new banger includes appearances from Kay Flock and Fivio Foreign who has been crushing every guest appearance since his release from prison earlier this year.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Soulja Boy Says He Could’ve Signed NBA Youngboy After Dissing YB Fans
212 525 16
0
Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, LVRN Locked In For Red Bull SoundClash
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Moneybagg Yo & Big Sean Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Soulja Boy Says He Could’ve Signed NBA Youngboy After Dissing YB Fans
212
0
Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, LVRN Locked In For Red Bull SoundClash
93
0
Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He’s Delaying “The Pink Tape”
132
0
Adin Ross Apologizes To 6ix9ine After Trolling Him For Snitching
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

MoneyBagg Yo Wat Be Wrong
106
0
Jada Kingdom Jungle
132
0
Ransom & Rome Streetz Feat. The Game Pray For The Weak
132
0
Wale Tiffany Nikes
159
0
Majid Jordan Sway
106
0
2KBABY Feat. Chief Keef Luigi
225
0
UnoTheActivist Make It Make Sense
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
172
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
185
0
The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia “Moth To A Flame” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Moneybagg Yo & Big Sean Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Soulja Boy Says He Could’ve Signed NBA Youngboy After Dissing YB Fans
Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, LVRN Locked In For Red Bull SoundClash