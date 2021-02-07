Rap Basement

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He's "Top 5 Fasho"
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He's "Top 5 Fasho"

Posted By on February 7, 2021

The “Said Sum” rapper is making a pretty declarative statement about his position in the game.

Memphis-bred rapper Moneybag Yo experienced a new wave of commercial and critical success following the release of his third and highest-charting album Time Served at the top of last year. The album boasted features from Lil Baby, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Megan thee Stallion, while production was handled by Tay Keith and more. He followed up with the deluxe in the spring before dropping his colossal single “Said Sum,” which cracked the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

With all the being considered, it seems like the “No Sucker” rapper is feeling himself. The 29-year-old penned a tweet on Saturday declaring himself to be “Top 5 Fasho,” with an arm-flexing and a 100 emoji. Although he was well-meaning in his statements, as you can imagine, he was met with a very mixed response. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

One Twitter user penned under the tweet, “Cmon big dawg….” while attaching a reaction-video depicting people awkwardly staring at each other. A few others co-signed his declaration, noting his impressive rhyming skills. 

On the post of the tweet on The Shade Room platform, one user politely wrote, “I mean..I like his self-confidence.” Another person flat out asked him, Is it crack?? Is that what you smoke???” Another joked, “Top 5 in height? What’s the category cus it ain’t rap.” 

In other Moneybagg news, the rapper recently parodied the 2000s UPN sitcom Girlfriendspoking fun of his uncanny resemblance to the titular character William Dent in his new music video for his single “Time Today.” 

Via HNHH

