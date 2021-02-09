Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Moneybagg Yo Flexes Huge Winnings From Super Bowl LV

Posted By on February 9, 2021

A video shows Moneybagg Yo thumbing through a massive pile of money that, according to DJ Akademiks, consists entirely of his Super Bowl winnings.

There was a lot going on this past Super Bowl weekend. Lil Baby had some hectic adventures in Tampa Bay that consisted of witnessing one of his artists sleeping in the club, dodging obsessive fans, and doing the #junebugchallenge with a billionaire. On the other hand, The Weeknd put on a historical Super Bowl halftime performance that spawned one of the internet’s favorite new memes. For Moneybagg Yo, however, Super Bowl LV was all about getting to a bag.

Leading up to the Super Bowl LV, many thought that the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defending champions Kansas City Chiefs was going to be one of the most competitive games in Super Bowl history. Apparently, Moneybagg Yo had a hunch that the game would be so one-sided because the CMG artist has reportedly won a massive amount of money following the game on Sunday.

In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, Moneybagg Yo is seen sifting through his Super Bowl winnings, which form a sea of rubberbanded stacks and loose hundred dollar bills in front of him. It’s a major flex, but just like the title of one of the throwback songs performed during The Weeknd‘s halftime show, Moneybagg Yo earned it. 

The CMG has already been celebrating the success of his latest single “Time Today,” and this new influx of cash has likely made him even happier.

Were you banking on the Chiefs winning or did you have unwavering faith in Brady and the Buccaneers?

Via HNHH

