Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Moneybagg Yo, Future & Rod Wave Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on March 27, 2021

Plus, new music from 24kGoldn and Key Glock.

As the good weather continues to pop out, it seems like we’re getting closer and closer to the summer releases unveiling themselves into the months to come. This week seems to have a few offerings that could define the summer of 2021. We’re back with our weekly Fire Emoji playlist with all the must-hear releases from this week. Here’s your breakdown.

Moneybagg Yo is preparing to unleash the follow-up to 2020’s Time Served. On Friday, he officially kicked the campaign off with the release of his latest single, “Hard For The Next” ft. Future. The rapper recently discussed the single for the latest HNHH digital cover which you can check out here.

Speaking of Future, he makes two appearances on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist. His show-stealing performance on 24k Goldn’s El Dorado’s cut, “Company” was also a necessary inclusion for this week’s playlist update.

We also received a new project from Rod Wave this week. Polo G serves as the sole collaborator on the project. It was only right that we include Rod Wave’s “Richer” ft. Polo G for this week’s playlist.

Of course, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t include some new music off of Young Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum & Dummer 2. Key Glock’s “In GLOCK We Trust” is on heavy rotation on our end.

Check the latest Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny