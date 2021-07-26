Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year

We’re already over the year’s halfway point, and discussion surrounding the album of the year has already begun to heat up. We’ve already seen several strong contenders emerge, with strong releases from J. Cole, Tyler, The Creator, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Lloyd Banks, and many more.

Now, Moneybagg Yo has offered up his own assessment of the year thus far, taking to Twitter to highlight the two biggest albums of the year. Like any good rapper, he made sure to stand proudly behind his work, the acclaimed A Gangsta’s Pain.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Released in April, the project features guest appearances from Polo G, Future, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and more. In fact, a report from earlier this month confirmed that of all the albums released in 2021, Moneybagg Yo’s Gangsta’s Pain is the highest-selling rap album.

He also threw his support behind Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season, which spawned the hard-hitting anthem “Back In Blood.” Though Pooh Shiesty currently sits incarcerated, the momentum of “Back In Blood” propelled the 1017 signee to new career heights, bringing no shortage of new eyes onto his studio debut. Clearly, Shiesty Season left an impression on Moneybagg Yo, who made sure to give his fellow Memphis representative a shout-out on Twitter.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Can’t believe me & @pooh_shiesty made the 2 biggest albums this year,” he reflects. “#FreeDetMan #Memphis.” While that’s not to say he means the best, it’s certainly implied — do you think Moneybagg Yo’s confident assessment has merit?