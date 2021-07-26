Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year

Posted By on July 26, 2021

Moneybagg Yo offers up his take on which rappers currently boast the biggest albums of 2021.

We’re already over the year’s halfway point, and discussion surrounding the album of the year has already begun to heat up. We’ve already seen several strong contenders emerge, with strong releases from J. Cole, Tyler, The Creator, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Lloyd Banks, and many more. 

Now, Moneybagg Yo has offered up his own assessment of the year thus far, taking to Twitter to highlight the two biggest albums of the year. Like any good rapper, he made sure to stand proudly behind his work, the acclaimed A Gangsta’s Pain. 

Moneybagg Yo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Released in April, the project features guest appearances from Polo G, Future, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and more. In fact, a report from earlier this month confirmed that of all the albums released in 2021, Moneybagg Yo’s Gangsta’s Pain is the highest-selling rap album.

He also threw his support behind Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season, which spawned the hard-hitting anthem “Back In Blood.” Though Pooh Shiesty currently sits incarcerated, the momentum of “Back In Blood” propelled the 1017 signee to new career heights, bringing no shortage of new eyes onto his studio debut. Clearly, Shiesty Season left an impression on Moneybagg Yo, who made sure to give his fellow Memphis representative a shout-out on Twitter. 

Pooh Shiesty

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Can’t believe me & @pooh_shiesty made the 2 biggest albums this year,” he reflects. “#FreeDetMan #Memphis.” While that’s not to say he means the best, it’s certainly implied — do you think Moneybagg Yo’s confident assessment has merit? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud