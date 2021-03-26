Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

MoneyBagg Yo Regrets Releasing J. Cole Song When He Did

Posted By on March 26, 2021

MoneyBagg Yo thinks he should have waited a little longer to release his collaboration with J. Cole, “Say Na.”

It’s not every day that an artist gets to work with another musician that’s widely considered to be one of the greatest of their generation. MoneyBagg Yo had that chance back in 2018 when he collaborated with North Carolina’s very own J. Cole. Their song “Say Na” was impactful off of Bagg’s RESET album, generating a lot of attention for the full body of work, but even still, the rapper thinks he pulled the trigger a little early on releasing it.


Photo credit: Cam Kirk

While the song still goes hard as ever, as MoneyBagg Yo told HNHH in the latest digital cover story, he wishes he would have released “Say Na” at a later date, noting that, in retrospect, he realized it would have made a bigger impact.

“I wish I would’ve waited on the J. Cole feature I had,” said Bagg during his conversation with Aron A. “I feel like it would’ve been– it would’ve impacted differently. I feel like that. There’s a few more, my whole Heartless album that I did, I feel like it would be the perfect timing.”

Heartless, which evolved into a series, was originally released in 2017, and featured guest verses from Lil Durk and YFN Lucci. As Moneybagg says, it’s another body of work he wishes he held off on releasing until later on his career.


Photo credit: Cam Kirk

“It’s so many good songs and so much good music I made in the past that I put out that I wish I would’ve had at this time right now,” said MoneyBagg Yo. “I feel like this is the time to be alive. This is the most important time in my life right now. It’s going too crazy, right now. A lot of that stuff got overlooked. Like, I be rapping some hard bars– like, even with my girl. I be rapping some old hard bars and she’s like, ‘This out? Is this out? When are you putting it out? You need to put that out.’ I’m like, this is already out. This, like, years old. That helps me understand that if I would have been patient and not trying to put all this music out because it’ll help me get to the next level fast.”

Do you think “Say Na” and Heartless would hit differently if they were released in 2021? Revisit the song below.

Check out MoneyBagg Yo’s cover story in full here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny