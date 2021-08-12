MoneyBagg Yo Signs His First Female R&B Artist

MoneyBagg Yo is building his own empire, helping artists elevate and reach new heights in their careers. Much like Yo Gotti did for him, MoneyBagg Yo wants to host a roster of talented artists that can take him to the next level as a music executive. He’s already well on his way to becoming the next rap mogul out of Memphis, and he’s continuing his legacy-building moves with the signing of Ja’niyah.

For weeks, the “Wockesha” rapper has been teasing the latest signing to Bread Gang and finally, the 29-year-old superstar has revealed that he signed Ja’niyah as his first female R&B artist.

“I Need Y’all To Welcome @wowjaniyah To Da Bread Gang Family, She A Real Superstar, Talented & Different,” wrote Bagg on Instagram.

Previously, Ja’niyah was featured on a song with Summer Walker, her friend. She gracefully announced her signing with a lengthy note.

“Yo what?! Thank you so much @moneybaggyo for believing in me and giving this chance to show who I am,” she wrote. “I literally just got done crying, it doesn’t feel real, like I used to record in my closet and in the corner of my apartment, I remember writing songs in the strip club at work in strokers. This time last year I was going through severe depression, I felt so empty and alone, and all I had was my pain and music . I had several suicide attempts but god never let me go. I’m so thankful to my friends, cause without you guys I wouldn’t be here. […] Man CHASE YO MOTHER F**ing DREAMS. I swear, it’s possible, I’m just a girl who watches anime and make music. I’m so excited to share my story. I hope you guys appreciate my vulnerability.”

