MoneyBagg Yo Speaks On Lil Baby Collab Project Possibility

MoneyBagg Yo and Lil Baby are two artists who are at the top of their game right now and over the years, they have given fans some incredible collaborations. All the way back in 2018, the two dropped “All Of A Sudden,” and in 2020, they gave us songs like “U Played” and “No Sucker.” All three of these tracks were big hits amongst fans and over the last year or so, supporters have been wondering if the two had any plans to link up for even more songs.

In our latest Digital Cover with MoneyBagg Yo, we asked him about the topic of Lil Baby, and as you can imagine, he has always enjoyed working with the Atlanta artist. MoneyBagg Yo notes that the two have some incredible chemistry and that there are always talks between them when it comes to working together.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“There was a conversation when we first made “All of a Sudden,” and then there was another conversation right before we made “You Played.” So it’s just in the talks. I just feel like everything is timing,” MoneyBagg Yo said to the idea of a collaborative project. “I feel that the fans should be a little more patient, maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t, like you said, we got a great track record of songs together so if I feel like we continue to do that– We’ll just keep putting out good songs together.”

These comments should come as good news to fans who have been hoping for them to get together again. Of course, it may take a while but like all good things, the wait will be well worth it.

Photo by Cam Kirk