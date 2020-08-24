Monica & Brandy Announced For Next Verzuz Battle

It’s been a long time coming for this one.

Back at the beginning of the lockdown when Verzuz was the only form of entertainment we had as we all worried about the pandemic, Brandy and Monica were both hounded to get on the phone with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to lock down the next hits battle. Both artists were hesitant and it took them a while to get everything sorted out but, finally, it has been announced that they will be the next ones to face off.

“This will be historical …. It’s an honor,” wrote Monica on Instagram, announcing the date and time of her Verzuz battle against Brandy. “Let’s celebrate,” exclaimed Brandy, excited about the announcement.

Of course, this is a major win for fans of R&B around the world. Monica and Brandy have plenty of classic records and this one will really be a toss-up to determine the winner.

People are already looking forward to hearing both singers go off together, especially pinpointing the moment they break out into “The Boy Is Mine.” Predictions are being made for the iconic match-up, with many forecasting that Monica will try to drown out Brandy’s vocals with her own during the live set.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Are you excited about this one? Monica Verzuz Brandy happens on Apple Music and Instagram Live on Monday, August 31 at 8PM EST.