Monica & Brandy Go Head-To-Head On Verzuz: How To Watch

Posted By on August 31, 2020

Brandy and Monica are facing off on Verzuz tonight and we’ve got all the information on how to watch.

Hopefully, people can stop talking about a feud between Brandy and Monica after tonight because, in just a few hours, the two extremely-talented women will take center-stage to deliver their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle.

Announced a few weeks ago, it’s finally time for Brandy and Monica to deliver the Verzuz face-off we’ve all been waiting for, playing their greatest hits for the public to enjoy, and celebrating their many years in the game.

Following up the battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, Brandy and Monica will be going live this evening and we’ve got all the information you need to enjoy your night with them.

The two iconic singers will set up the gig at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. If you’re watching from your phone or tablet, it will be happening on Instagram Live on the official Verzuz page. On your computer, you can do the same. It is also available on Apple Music, where all you’ll need to do is hit Browse to find it before the event. Finally, you can tune in with the whole family on Apple TV, where it will be clearly indicated on Browse too.

Who do you have tonight? Do you think Brandy or Monica has the win in the bag? Will you be watching?

Via HNHH

