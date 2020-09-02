Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
847
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
741
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Monica Shows Brandy Big Love After “Verzuz” Battle

Posted By on September 2, 2020

Following a record-breaking Verzuz battle, Monica took a moment to pay homage to Brandy and her catalog.

On Monday, Brandy and Monica engaged in a record-breaking Verzuz battle, one that featured no shortage of R&B classic tunes and highly meme-worthy moments. In fact, the sheer numbers the event drew in are staggering to behold, with over 5,000,000,000 total impressions, 1,243,000 concurrent viewers, and over 4,200,000 million total viewers. Suffice it to say, the draw speaks to the respective legacies of the two legendary singers, both of whom have assembled some massive hits throughout the years.

Monica Verzuz

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images 

And while the event was supposed to be a celebration, it didn’t take long for viewers to draw unflattering conclusions — namely that Monica did not actually want to be there, or worse, that she was nursing a grudge toward her “The Boy Is Mine” collaborator. Of course, the pair do have quite a lengthy and occasionally tumultuous history, so it’s not surprising that many took it there. Last night, Monica took to Instagram to share her own take on the event, making sure to show Brandy some love with a heartfelt message of praise. 

“My Prayers have been said as well as Many of them answered !” she begins, alongside a buddied-up picture of the collaborators in action. “Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand! I celebrate you @brandy … Your legacy , Music & Catalogue are undeniable!!” Though it’s likely that some will remain adamant that a deep-seated animosity still exists between the two, it’s great to see Monica stepping up and paying homage to Brandy in such a fashion. Check out the message below, and sound off in the comments — who do you think took the win?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146 525 11
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”
119
0
Monica Shows Brandy Big Love After “Verzuz” Battle
146
0
Kanye West Flexes His Classic Production History
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Feat. Marshmello Baggin
79
0
Valee Rice
199
0
AB Static
146
0
India Shawn Feat. Anderson .Paak Movin' On
199
0
Frisco Feat. Skepta, JME, Jammer & Shorty Red Card
265
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg Callin
185
0
Mozzy Death Is Callin
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg “Callin” Video
93
0
RMR Feat. Westside Gunn “Welfare” Video
132
0
Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”