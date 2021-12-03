Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo
569
0
The City Of Memphis Is Renaming A Memphis Street In Memory Of Young Dolph
225
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2263
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1694
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Montana Of 300 Has Serious Case Of COVID After Sharing Anti-Vaxx Posts

Posted By on December 3, 2021

Montana of 300 is fighting for his life with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media.

The self-proclaimed “Rap God” shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know that he was suffering from pneumonia a few days prior.

“Im fighting pneumonia and Covid rn,” revealed Montana. “I can’t be a father to my kids, I can’t train my sons in the gym, I can’t attend their games and support them, I can barely walk or talk. Im fighting for my life rn, so y’all bare with me and pray for me.”

This comes after Montana posted anti-vaxx messages on Instagram, saying last month, “A lot of y’all grown mfs got punked into taking that vaccine. Some of y’all sounding just like a lying ass drug dealer in court… ‘I only did it for my family.’ Nawwww yo did it FOR SELF (scared for you)…”

Montana has not updated his fans on how he’s been feeling in the last few days. We will keep you updated on his recovery. Pray for Montana of 300.

If you’re not yet vaccinated, you can find a COVID-19 vaccine near you here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo
569 525 43
0
The City Of Memphis Is Renaming A Memphis Street In Memory Of Young Dolph
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo
569
0
The City Of Memphis Is Renaming A Memphis Street In Memory Of Young Dolph
225
0
Rick Ross Shares Tracklist For New Album “Richer Than I Ever Been”
569
0
Montana Of 300 Has Serious Case Of COVID After Sharing Anti-Vaxx Posts
1456
0
Roddy Ricch Reveals The Inspiration Behind The “LiveLifeFast” Album Artwork
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

070 Shake Feat. NLE Choppa Lose My Cool
238
0
Brent Faiyaz MERCEDES
93
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk
265
0
Joyner Lucas Feat. Lil Durk Rambo
622
0
Lupe Fiasco V.F.
225
0
Gunna Feat. Future & Roddy Ricch Too Easy (Remix)
331
0
Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Pop That Trunk
1046
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
106
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
344
0
LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo
The City Of Memphis Is Renaming A Memphis Street In Memory Of Young Dolph
Rick Ross Shares Tracklist For New Album “Richer Than I Ever Been”