Montrezl Harrell Clarifies He Did NOT Get A Technical Foul For Arguing With Drake, Says He Was Talking To Raptors’ Coach

Last night, during the first half of the Washington Wizards 98-83 victory over the Toronto Raptors, it was reported that Wizards’ power forward Montrezl Harrell received a technical foul for arguing with Certified Lover Boy rapper and Raptors’ global ambassador, Drake.

Harrell and Drizzy did exchange a couple of words, but the tech wasn’t a result of anything The Six God did. After scoring 22 points in his Wizards debut, Harrell took to the post game podium to clarify the situation and ensure everybody that Drake did not get under his skin.

“I need my money back first, NBA,” Harrell began. “I definitely need my money back, because that definitely shouldn’t have been no tech. If so, you’ve got to give to me and the coach. Me and Drake was laughing. There was no problems there, me and Drake cool, we even talked after the game. It was a cool conversation, but it turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench, thinking that barking is something that’s gonna shake me.”

Continuing on to say that he had no interest in beefing with anybody, Harrell issued one last statement.

“I don’t need all of Toronto on my bumper now,” Harrell said. “I don’t need Toronto on my bumper now. Don’t start DMing me on Instagram now. Me and Drake cool.”

Whether everybody, including the Raptors’ broadcast team, thought Trez had gotten T’d up for talking smack with Drake is a commentary on Harrell’s ability to block out the noise or Drake’s relentlessness on the sideline is up for debate, but according to the man himself, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper had nothing to do with the technical foul.

What do you think of Harrell’s explanation? Do you think he was talking sh*t to Drake? Or a Raptors’ assistant? Let us know down in the comments.