Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mount Westmore Debut New Single At Triller Fight Club

Posted By on April 18, 2021

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort had the stage lit up with the debut of a new Mt. Westmore single at Triller’s Fight Club.

For months, fans have anticipated the debut of Mount Westmore, the hip-hop supergroup consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40. They previously debuted the single “Step Child” for the American Skin soundtrack. Last night’s Triller Fight Club with Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren included an array of performances from some of the big acts in music such as Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and more. 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg also hit the stage last night to perform some of the most iconic tracks in their catalog. Cube opened up with “Today Was A Good Day” before delivering the bass-heavy “You Can Do It.” Snoop Dogg had a similar approach in his performance by opening up with a 90s classic “Gin & Juice” before jumping into his early 2000s hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Following the rapper’s performance of solo cuts, they were joined alongside Too $hort and E-40 for the debut of Mount Rushmore. The as-of-yet-to-be-titled record is reportedly produced by Kato On The Track, Hip-Hop-N-More reports. It’s an upbeat, bass-heavy West Coast party anthem.

Snoop Dogg also had a hefty role in the evening, besides his performance duties. The rapper also served as a commentator throughout the evening.

Check out the performance from Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E-40 below. Are you excited for more music from Mount Westmore?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132 525 10
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146 525 11
1

Recent Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces
199
1
Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Took More Time In Prison To Help Rowdy Rebel
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo Proud Of You
159
0
Taleban Dooda Chopstix
185
0
DreamDoll Collection Freestyle
582
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Vory Bandler Freestyle
132
0
Calboy All Night Long
172
0
Lil Poppa Feat. Toosii A.M. Flights
185
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Calboy What Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
543
1
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
384
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces