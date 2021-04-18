Mount Westmore Debut New Single At Triller Fight Club

For months, fans have anticipated the debut of Mount Westmore, the hip-hop supergroup consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40. They previously debuted the single “Step Child” for the American Skin soundtrack. Last night’s Triller Fight Club with Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren included an array of performances from some of the big acts in music such as Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and more.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg also hit the stage last night to perform some of the most iconic tracks in their catalog. Cube opened up with “Today Was A Good Day” before delivering the bass-heavy “You Can Do It.” Snoop Dogg had a similar approach in his performance by opening up with a 90s classic “Gin & Juice” before jumping into his early 2000s hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Following the rapper’s performance of solo cuts, they were joined alongside Too $hort and E-40 for the debut of Mount Rushmore. The as-of-yet-to-be-titled record is reportedly produced by Kato On The Track, Hip-Hop-N-More reports. It’s an upbeat, bass-heavy West Coast party anthem.

Snoop Dogg also had a hefty role in the evening, besides his performance duties. The rapper also served as a commentator throughout the evening.

Check out the performance from Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E-40 below. Are you excited for more music from Mount Westmore?