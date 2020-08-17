Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
1006
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mr. Porter Reveals Eminem’s Favorite Verse He’s Ever Performed

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Denaun Porter recently opened up about making D12’s “Devil’s Night” with Dr. Dre, revealing Eminem’s personal favorite verse performance of his career.

When an artist is a noted perfectionist, it stands to reason that they are — at a minimum — rather difficult to please. For Eminem, who has frequently professed to be his own harshest critic, it can be difficult to imagine what stands as perfection in his eyes. This is, after all, a man who washed his hands of Relapse following a tepid response, despite the fact that it went on to develop a major cult following. So what then, when it comes to his own vast discography, does Eminem hold in high esteem?

During an extensive conversation with rapper and producer Denaun Porter, who currently holds it down as Eminem’s longstanding hype man during live concerts, the former D12 member took a moment to reflect on that very topic. Speaking on the Dirty Dozen’s classic debut album Devil’s Night, which predominantly featured production from himself, Eminem, and Dr. Dre, Denaun opened up about the Los Angeles recording sessions with the Good Doctor.

Denaun Porter Eminem D12 Dr. Dre

Image via Artist

“I remember doing the album and working on “Ain’t Nothin’ But Music” with Dre, and “Fight Music” came out of that session there, in L.A,” he recalls. “I remember trying to figure out what to do. I don’t remember if we had “Purple Pills” already, that might have come early in the game. But “Fight Music” was a no brainer. Em always said — he still says — that that’s his best vocal performance ever, in his whole career. From the verse to the hook, he felt like that was his best. And I would say that’s one of my best, and one of my favorites.”

Fans are likely familiar with the Dr. Dre-produced “Fight Music,” which served as the group’s second single back when the album dropped in 2001. There are certainly many who view his work with D12 to be some of his best material, and it’s not entirely surprising that Em still holds his Devil’s Night performances in high esteem — though it is admittedly rare for him to discuss the project at length. For more where that came from, be sure to dive into our full-length conversation with the Kon Artis himself, Denaun Porter — right here

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132 525 10
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date
106
0
Chris Rock Announces Busta Rhymes’ New Album
119
0
TikTok Partners With UnitedMasters For Distribution Deal
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
106
0
Mobb Deep Allustrious
119
0
Mark Battles Feat. Kevin Gates Thankful
199
0
OMB Peezy RIP NIP
185
0
Sada Baby Whole Lotta Choppas
146
0
BROKEASF Feat. 42 Dugg How
212
0
Lil Scrappy Drippin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
265
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
146
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date