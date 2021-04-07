Mt. Westmore’s Album Is Coming Soon

Though the supergroup has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s day and age, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, E-40, and Ice Cuberecently joined forces to form Mt. Westmore. Since then, the quartet has been hard at work on their upcoming album, tapping in with legendary producers like DJ Battlecat, Fred Wreck, and Dr. Dre, who will be appearing on the project in some capacity.

Ezra Shaw/BIG3/Getty Image

Though little has been revealed about the album’s release date, all signs are pointing to an imminent arrival. After all, DJ Battlecat has been hard at work mixing the album (on which he played a prominent role as a producer), and today Fred Wreck came through to share a promotional picture that’s been making the rounds. In addition, Fred confirmed that Mt. Westmore’s debut would be “coming soon,” which admittedly carries an alarming amount of ambiguity when used in a hip-hop context.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

That’s not to say we’re entirely in the dark. A Triller “Fight Club” event for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight is currently scheduled on April 17th, and a promo indicates that the occasion will also mark the world premiere of Mt. Westmore; in addition, the event will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, Saweetie, and more. Expect the group to debut a few of the songs they’ve been working on, with an official single release likely to follow. On that note, a recent promo for the Big 3 featured a snippet of an upcoming song from the group’s album — check that out below.

Stay tuned for further updates on Mt. Westmore and their upcoming album as news surfaces, and sound off if you’re looking forward to hearing four of the West Coast’s biggest legends united under a single banner. As Ice Cube so eloquently stated in a recent Twitter post: “When you see all 4…it’s Mt. Westmore.”