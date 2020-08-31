MTV VMAs 2020 Red Carpet: Who Killed It?

With social distancing rules in place, the MTV VMAs happened last night with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd taking home the big awards (see the complete list of winners here) and, surprisingly enough, the fans at home were even granted access to the red carpet, which was walked by some of the most stylish stars in Hollywood.

While there was not the regular brouhaha attached to a regular red carpet affair, Lady Gaga, Jaden Smith, and more showed up to flaunt their ‘fits, celebrating artistry for one of the biggest nights of the year in music.

The red carpet was not as bountiful as it normally is but still, stars like The Weeknd (with his After Hours broken nose), Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly in his all-pink ensemble, Travis Barker, DaBaby, the Black Eyed Peas, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, and more made sure to make the night special despite the socially-distanced nature of the event.



Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Keke Palmer dressed to impress, hosting the awards show and delivering a powerful message to start off the night.

As we continue navigating the new world post-COVID, it will be interesting to see how award shows adapt. Obviously, this was a pretty well-organized night, meaning that some of the other big shows could take a cue and ensure more fun in the near future.

Who had your favorite look?



Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA



Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images



Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV



Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV