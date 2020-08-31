MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: A Complete List

We may be in the midst of a serious global pandemic but that didn’t stop the A-listers of the music scene to celebrate themselves and their art in the 2020 edition of the MTV VMAs.

With performances from Doja Cat, The Weeknd, BTS, DaBaby, and more, a bunch of today’s shiniest stars came out victorious and delivered acceptance speeches to take our minds off of all the crazy things happening in our world.

Lady Gaga was the big winner of the night, taking home a good chunk of the most important awards. She walked away with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year with “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, Best Collaboration for the same track, and more.

As for the all-important Video of the Year award, The Weeknd walked away with the Moonman for “Blinding Lights.”

Hip-hop was well-represented throughout the night as Doja Cat won Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stallion was crowned for “Savage,” and Machine Gun Kelly got the Best Alternative award.

Check out a complete list of all the winners (bolded) last night. Let us know who you think deserved a better outcome.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd



Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA

BEST POP

BTS — “On”

Halsey — “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby — “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Coldplay — “Orphans”

Evanescence — “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers — “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”

Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”

J Balvin — “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys — “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle — “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”

Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”

BTS — “On”

EXO — “Obsession”

Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet — “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

John Legend — “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST GROUP

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon

CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby — “BOP” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana