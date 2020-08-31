MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: A Complete List

The 2020 edition of the MTV VMAs is officially in the past, crowning The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and more as winners.
We may be in the midst of a serious global pandemic but that didn’t stop the A-listers of the music scene to celebrate themselves and their art in the 2020 edition of the MTV VMAs.
With performances from Doja Cat, The Weeknd, BTS, DaBaby, and more, a bunch of today’s shiniest stars came out victorious and delivered acceptance speeches to take our minds off of all the crazy things happening in our world.
Lady Gaga was the big winner of the night, taking home a good chunk of the most important awards. She walked away with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year with “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, Best Collaboration for the same track, and more.
As for the all-important Video of the Year award, The Weeknd walked away with the Moonman for “Blinding Lights.”
Hip-hop was well-represented throughout the night as Doja Cat won Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stallion was crowned for “Savage,” and Machine Gun Kelly got the Best Alternative award.
Check out a complete list of all the winners (bolded) last night. Let us know who you think deserved a better outcome.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA
BEST POP
BTS — “On”
Halsey — “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Lover”
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby — “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
BEST ROCK
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Coldplay — “Orphans”
Evanescence — “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers — “Caution”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”
Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”
J Balvin — “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle — “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”
Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”
BTS — “On”
EXO — “Obsession”
Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet — “Psycho”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
John Legend — “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”
BEST GROUP
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon
CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby — “BOP” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana