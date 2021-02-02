Mulatto, AKA Big Latto, Was Intimidated After Lil Baby Wrote “Sex Lies” Verse In 10 Minutes

She’s quickly rising through the ranks as one of the most sought after rappers in the game right now, and it’s isn’t for a lack of effort. Mulatto, who also now goes by “Big Latto” amid name change discussions, has recently been announced as MTV’s Push artist for the month of February. The Atlanta artist caught up with the network to talk about some key moments in her career, including collaborating with fellow Atlanta icons Gucci Mane and Lil Baby.

“I knew I was going to be a rapper early on, I’ve been rapping since I was 8-years-old, and I’m talking about professionally, like been doing talent shows, open mics, paying to get on shows in the clubs at 15-years old, 14-years old, opening up for your favorite rapper, the real way,” said Latto. “I’m such a creative, my songs can start from anywhere. I might be in the shower and just come up with some lines and then I just put it in my notes on my iPhone. Or I’m in the studio and I come up with it after I hear the beat. And it’s not always something I’ve seen, it might be something a friend is going through or something a friend has talked to me about and then it’s like okay boom, I can make a song about this.”

Her collaborations with Baby and Gucci have set her apart, and Latto recalled her excitement when the latter hopped on her record, “Muwop.” She said, “The producer, we were in the studio creating ‘Muwop’ together and he was telling me, I know Gucci personally…and he’s like, ‘I’m going to reach out to him and see if he wants to get on the song,’ and I’m like yeah, whatever.”

“I don’t hear anything else for like a month,” she continued. “Then, I get this random audio file, I’m listening to it and I hear Wop and I just froze. Boom, Gucci was on it. Oh, I lost it, I more than lost it, to this day I still be like, damn, I really got a song with my favorite rapper.” However, she opted to seek out Lil Baby to get him on her single “Sex Lies.“

“I’m the hottest female out of Atlanta, Baby is the hottest male out of Atlanta right now, so I just felt like it was the perfect combination,” said Latto. “I pulled up on him in Miami and he was in the studio and I pulled up on him with the song and he cut the verse in like 10 minutes, on God, on God. That was intimidating too, I was like damn.”

Check out clips from Big Latto’s interview with MTV’s Push below.