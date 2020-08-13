Rap Basement

Mulatto Apologizes For Wearing Shirt Depicting Hindu God Vishnu While Donning “Sex” Necklace

Posted By on August 12, 2020

The rapper caught some static online for her fashion choice as fans debated whether or not it was offensive.

A debate has been sparked after Mulatto’s fashion choice offended a select group of her fans. The “Muwop” rapper has been the center of discussion on social media after an image of her wearing a shirt featuring Vishnu circulated. People accused the rapper of being insensitive to those that practice Hinduism and told her that their religion shouldn’t be used for her fashion. Mulatto read through her fans’ concerns and issued an apology on Twitter.

Mulatto, Hindu, Vishnu
Alexander Tamargo / Stringer / Getty Images

“I apologize to anyone I’ve offended by wearing an outfit featuring the Hindu god Vishnu,” the southern rapper tweeted. “I honestly didn’t know the meaning or background behind what I was wearing and it was not my intention to disrespect the religion and cultural beliefs of others.” Even with the apology, people of all backgrounds took to the microblogging site to share their thoughts. Some believed that Mulatto’s apology was unnecessary while others applauded her for acknowledging that it could be offensive.

Check out a few responses below, along with Mulatto’s apology, and let us know if you think she should have made a statement or if you think people were being too sensitive.

Via HNHH

