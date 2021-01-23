Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mulatto & “Buss It” Rapper Erica Banks May Have A Collab On The Way

Posted By on January 23, 2021

The two rappers may have a collaboration coming soon.

In the latter half of January, the internet was taken by storm by the memorable “Buss It Challenge.” The challenge, which features girls in a natural state before getting ready and “bussing it” as the song switches from Nelly‘s “Hot in Herre” to the newer hit, “Buss It.” Everyone from Iggy Azalea, Chloe Bailey, and other industry beauties have participated in the challenge. Texas newcomer Erica Banks is responsible for the hit song, the viral success of the song was so great she even scored a brand new record deal with Warner Records. 

With more success guaranteed to come the 22-year-old’s way, her label is teasing a little bit of what the songstress could have in store, including a potential Mulatto collaboration. After the artists performed together at a club in Florida last night, Banks’ original label 1501 Certified Entertainment shared a snap of the two of them posing for pictures. The label wrote on the post, “Collab,” with a finger-crossing emoji while tagging both artists. 

“Two bad bishesss from Da Souf,” one user commented on the re-posted clip, referring to Mulatto’s Atlanta roots and Banks’ Texas origin. Others added, “why not,” seemingly open to seeing what the collaboration could manifest as.  

We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the track, should it ever come to fruition.  

Via HNHH

